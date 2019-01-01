Afcon U23: Nwakali returns to Nigeria camp for Sudan clash

The 21-year-old midfielder has teamed up with Imama Amapakabo’s side for Tuesday's must-win match in Asaba

The camp has been boosted with the arrival of midfielder Kelechi Nwakali in Asaba, ahead of the second leg of their 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The Olympic Eagles will host the North African country in a must-win clash at Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday.

Walaa Eldin Musa's 45th-minute goal made the difference at Al-Merreikh Stadium when the teams clashed on Thursday.

After bowing to a 1-0 loss in Omdurman, Imama Amapakabo’s boys need to overturn the first-leg deficit at home to progress to the U23 Afcon in later in November.

Participating at the tournament will give them a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Nigeria are the reigning champions in this age group's continental tournament following their maiden triumph in back in 2015. They also won bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.