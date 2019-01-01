AFCON on US TV: How to watch Salah, Mane & Africa's stars at 2019 finals

Every minute of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be available to watch for viewers in the US

The 32nd edition of the begins in on Friday June 21, with the host nation hoping to make up for the disappointment of their early exit from the World Cup last summer.

Led by ace Mohamed Salah, who travelled to but was evidently not fit to participate, the Pharaohs are chasing their eighth title but face stern competition from the likes of , , and , who are the defending champions from the 2017 edition in Gabon. They face Zimbabwe in the tournament curtain raiser this weekend.

The tournament, which has traditionally been played in January and February but has been moved to the European off-season to accommodate the schedules of the majority of its players, was initially scheduled to start six days earlier, however, due to the close proximity of the end of Ramadan, which finished on June 3, a decision was taken to move the tournament back.

It means the final of the competition will now be played in Cairo on July 19, eating significantly into the pre-season plans of many of Europe’s top clubs, where a majority of the key stars play their football.

Nevertheless, this promises to be a unique showcase for the African game, which can claim the spotlight without too many other distractions. Kick-off times will be earlier in the day than those of the Copa America and Gold Cup, while the Women’s World Cup in is nearing its concluding stages.

As such, there is bound to be significant interest in the competition, which will be available to view in the US.

beIN Sports is the network that has claimed the rights to the games and will be showing each live on beIN Sports USA.

Live streams of the fixtures can be found on beIN Sports CONNECT, which requires a subscription and a broadband internet connection. Subscribers can access the games on computers, mobile devices and smart phones. It can be accessed via the beIN Sports website as well as via the iOS and Android apps.

Coverage in Spanish language, meanwhile, can be accessed via Fanatiz USA, which is a digital platform that offers live streaming of games.