Afcon: Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr blames the weather after Super Eagles draw with Zimbabwe

The Nigerian team boss has stressed that the weather conditions in Asaba was the reason his team struggled against the Warriors

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has emphasised that the weather conditions in Asaba was the main reason his team struggled in their goalless draw against Zimbabwe in an international friendly game at Stephen Keshi Stadium on Saturday.

Many Super Eagles fans expected a routine win in the match, and Rohr has blamed the heavy downpour prior to kick-off for his side's inability to find the back of the net against the Afcon-bound Warriors.

"We experienced so much rain already and how to adapt to that type of condition won’t be the same as if there was perfect weather,” Rohr told the media during the post-match press conference.

“For the first time in I was cold in the pitch and I had to try in order not to be sick.

“All the players who played the match deserve congratulations for the way they played with that type of condition because this condition was not easy. They tried their best."

Rohr nonetheless expressed that the technical crew was able to achieve other objectives, which included devising likely tactics which could be deployed at the Afcon finals.

“We created some scoring chances which we were unable to score but our plan was also to re-integrate our tactics,” he added.

Article continues below

At the Afcon finals, the Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar while Zimbabwe will feature in Group A alongside hosts , DR Congo, and .