Afcon: Heartbreak for Waris as Ghana unveil final 23-man squad

The Black Stars team for the June 21-July 19 championship in Egypt has been released

FC striker Abdul Majeed Waris is undoubtedly the biggest casualty as announced their final squad for the upcoming in .

The 27-year-old, who spent last season on loan with French outfit , is one of five players cut from 28 players currently in camp in the United Arab Emirates.

USA-based midfielder Ebenezer Ofori, who played at the 2017 Afcon, Ghana U-23 captain Yaw Yeboah and the local-based duo of Mohammed Alhassan ( ) and Abdul Safiu Fatawu ( ) complete the quintet.

Although coach James Kwesi Appiah named a 29-man provisional roster, the team was reduced to 28 men on Thursday following an injury to St. Gallen centre-back Musah Nuhu, who consequently returned to his Swiss club.

Captain Andre Ayew headlines the 23-man party, which also includes deputy skipper Kwadwo Asamoah of Milan, veteran striker Asamoah Gyan and 's Thomas Teye Partey.

The squad has been named a day after Ghana succumbed to a shocking 1-0 loss to Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly on Sunday.

Kwesi Appiah's outfit will take on in a second test game on Saturday before departing for five days later.

At the Afcon finals, the Black Stars, who will be seeking to win their fifth continental title and their first since 1982, have been drawn against cup holders , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Squad List:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori ( , South Africa), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux, ), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Article continues below

Defenders

Andy Yiadom (Reading, ), Abdul Rahman Baba ( , France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe, ), Kasim Nuhu Adams ( , ,) John Boye (Metz, France), Jonathan Mensah ( SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo ( , Belguim), Joseph Attamah ( , Turkey)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo , ), Thomas Teye Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionale, ), Afriyie Acquah ( , Italy), Andre Ayew ( , Turkey), Christian Atsu ( , England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, ), Thomas Agyepong ( , )

Attackers:

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew ( , England), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey), Kwabena Owusu ( , Spain)

