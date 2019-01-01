Afcon: Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama to wear jersey number 12

Kenya will face Algeria in their Group C opener on June 23, before playing rivals Tanzania on June 27

Victor Wanyama will wear jersey number 12 at the finals.

The Hotspur midfielder has maintained his preferred number same as striker Michael Olunga, who will wear jersey number 14.

Eric Johanna and Francis Kahata will spot the number 10 and 11 jerseys respectively. Ayub Timbe, meanwhile, will don the iconic number 7 jersey.

First choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, in the meantime, has opted for Number 18, with Faruk Shikalo set to don number 1.

will play their second friendly, against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 15, before leaving for four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing neighbours on June 27, and finish the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.

Official squad numbers: Goalkeepers: 18. Patrick Matasi, 1. Faruk Shikalo, 23. John Oyemba.

Defenders; 20. Philemon Otieno, 5. Musa Mohamed, 3. Abud Omar, 13. Eric Ouma, 4. Joash Onyango, 15. David Owino, 6. Bernard Ochieng.

Midfielders: 21. Dennis Odhiambo, 17. Ismael Gonzalez, 10. Eric Johanna, 12. Victor Wanyama, 2. Joseph Okumu, 19. Ovella Ochieng, 11. Francis Kahata, 7. Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omollo, 16. Paul Were.

Forwards: 9. John Avire, 14. Michael Olunga, 22. Masud Juma.