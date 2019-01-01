Afcon: DR Congo held by Burkina Faso in friendly

The Leopards played out goalless draw against the Stallions in a pre-Afcon friendly game in Marbella on Sunday

DR Congo played out a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in their first friendly game in preparation for the later this month.

The encounter which took place in Marbella, saw neither side break the deadlock after 90 minutes.

Florent Ibenge’s side featured the likes of Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Youssouf Mulumbu and Cedric Bakambu from the start but they were unable to find a way past their West African opponents.

They will face fellow Afcon participants in a friendly on June 15 before the commencement of the biennial showpiece.

Ibenge’s men have been drawn in Group A and will begin their Afcon journey against on June 22 before playing hosts and Zimbabwe on June 26 and June 30 respectively.