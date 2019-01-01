Afcon: Christopher Mbamba reacts after being axed from Harambee Stars squad

Kenya will face Algeria in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on June 23

Christopher Mbamba is confident that Harambee Stars will go far at the finals.

Mbamba, who turns out for Swedish Division 1 club IK Oddevold, was among the four players axed as coach Sebastien Migne named his final squad of 23 players ahead of the tournament set to start on June 21 in .

Mbamba has thanked coach Migne for giving him the chance to play for the team and believes that the squad picked have what it takes to do Kenyans proud.

“I am proud of how far I reached with this team,” Mbamba told reporters in .

“The squad is good and I am expecting to see them go as far as the quarter-finals of the competition. They are good players, they have the hunger to play and I know they will do well for the country.”

Other players dropped are Anthony Akumu, Clifton Miheso, and injured defender Brian Mandela.

However, defender Musa Mohamed, who sustained a knock in ’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, same as Abud Omar, who limped off late in the encounter.

Kenya will play their second friendly, against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid on June 15 before leaving for four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing neighbours on June 27, and finishes the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.

Full squad;

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, and Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga and John Avire.