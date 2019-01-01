Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Ivory Coast edge Niger in Abijan

The Elephants needed a second penalty to break their stubborn opponents

Franck Kessie's second-half penalty was what needed as they laboured to a 1-0 victory over Niger in an (Afcon) Group K qualifier at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abijan on Saturday.

After failing to break a resilient Niger following a missed penalty in the first half, the Ivorians needed another opportunity from the spot to win.

They are now joint Group K leaders with Madagascar who beat Ethiopia earlier in the day.

Ivory Coast dominated the exchanges from the early stages of the contest with midfielder Kessie troubling Niger defenders.

But for all their control of the game, Ivory Coast did not work Niger goalkeeper Kassaly Daouda enough.

The Elephants blew an opportunity to take an early lead when Max Gradel missed from the penalty spot on 24 minutes following a foul on forward Nicolas Pepe inside the box.

As the match approached half time, Dauoda was then invited to make crucial saves to stop Pepe and Gradel.

Ivory Coast continued to dominate after the interval and the resultant pressure earned them a second penalty of the game after a Niger defender was adjudged to have handled inside the box.

Kessie made no mistake and separated the two sides when he slotted home from the penalty spot with 22 minutes remaining.

Ivory Coast will now travel to face Ethiopia on Tuesday in their next Group K assignment.

Meanwhile, earlier on in another Group K showdown in Antananarivo, Troyes midfielder Rayan Raveloson's first-half goal saw Madagascar edge visiting Ethiopia 1-0 at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.

After taking the 2019 Afcon finals by storm as debutantes in June, Madagascar's star continued to shine on the continent on Saturday.

It was a good start by Madagascar in their bid for a second-ever Afcon tournament appearance.

Raveloson struck 18 minutes into the match to settle matters with the only goal of the contest.

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis fielded a familiar starting line-up that included veteran central defender Jeremy Morel, Njiva Rakotoharimalala, Thomas Fontaine and Faneva Andriatsima who will retire from international football after this match.

Madagascar will now clash with Niger in Niamey on Tuesday as they seek to build-up on their fine start.