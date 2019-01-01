Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ghana's plans were brilliantly executed - Andre Ayew

The Black Stars skipper talks about their successive wins over South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe

captain Andre Ayew has given the team a pat on the back for their 100 percent record in back-to-back games during the November Fifa international break.

Their first assignment since a disappointing performance at the (Afcon) in , the Black Stars bounced back with 2-0 and 1-0 home and away triumphs over and Sao Tome and Principe respectively.

Monday's win over Sao Tome has put Ghana top of the table in Group C's Afcon qualifiers.

“We have six points and no team in our group did that in this international week so that proved that we did something good," Ayew told the Black Stars' media team.

"It’s just the beginning. I am very happy and I hope that we continue like that.

“I want to congratulate the boys for these two games. The camp has been brilliant.

"The support has been perfect. Every plan that we had, we executed it very well."

Four players were handed their international debuts by Ghana over the two matches.

Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah and Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba started in Thursday's win over South Africa which also saw -based Mohammed Kudus handed a second-half appearance.

On Monday, German-born player Christopher Antwi-Adjei played his first-ever match for the West Africans in the Sao Tome tie.

Three other players were called up for the first time - Mohammed Fatawu of , 's Mumuni Shafiu and Torric Gibril of - who watched both games from the bench.

“I am very happy for them [new players]. It's about wearing the national colours. It was their dream since they were young," Ayew said.

"They have a lot of years ahead of them and they have proved Ghanaians can rely on them."

Ghana's next game in the qualifiers will be against Sudan in August next year.

