Afcon 2021: Musa, Akpeyi return for Nigeria’s clashes against Benin and Lesotho

Having been out of the Super Eagles owing to contrasting reasons, the players are back for November’s qualifiers against the Squirrels and Crocodiles

Ahmed Musa and Daniel Akpeyi made ’s 21-man squad for November’s 2021 qualification matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Musa had been out of action following a knee injury picked up during Al-Nassr’s Saudi Professional League clash against Al Fateh, while Akpeyi lost his place to injured Francis Uzoho.

After missing the international friendly against , Samuel Kalu is back into Gernot Rohr’s squad alongside Mikel Agu and ’ Kenneth Omeruo.

Granada’s Ramon Azeez, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo are also among the players expected for the games.

Nigeria welcome the Squirrels to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Novermber 13 before heading to Maseru as guests of the Crocodiles four days later.



FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi ( , ); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye ( , )

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, ); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, ); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong ( FC, ); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, ); Bryan Idowu ( , )

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi ( FC, England); Mikel Agu (Vitoria Guimaraes, ); Wilfred Ndidi ( , England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow , ); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, ); Victor Osimhen ( OSC, ); Moses Simon (FC , France); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (KRC , ); Emmanuel Dennis ( , Belgium); Samuel Kalu (Girondins , France)

Standby: Leon Balogun ( & Hove Albion, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, ); Oghenekaro Etebo ( , England)