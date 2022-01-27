Afcon 2021: Ivory Coast's Beaumelle 'not disappointed' despite elimination after loss to Salah's Egypt

Ivory Coast head coach Patrice Beaumelle has claimed he is not disappointed despite his side's Africa Cup of Nations elimination after their defeat to Egypt on Wednesday.

The 2015 African champions could not progress to the quarter-finals after they lost in the Round of 16 penalty shoot-out against the Pharaohs at Japoma Stadium. Eric Bailly - after a goalless draw at full-time and in extra time - failed to convert his penalty and handed Egypt a ticket to the quarter-finals, where they will now face Morocco.

"It was a tough match for both teams, it’s a matter of luck," Beaumelle said after the game as per KingFut.

"The players did their best to put pressure on the Egyptians, so I’m proud of the boys. I congratulate Egypt, who will continue its journey in the tournament.

"The frustration is there, but I am not disappointed. The match was played on simple details, and it was very tactical and balanced. I am optimistic about the team’s future."

Meanhwile., Egypt's Carlos Queiroz praised his charges following a spirited fight against the Elephants and he stated that pressure is an inspiration to the Pharaohs.

"We sacrificed a lot to be the best team on the field, especially from players who are skilled and who are good at dribbling," the tactician said.

"The players deserve more respect from local analysts and pundits for their performance. Everyone should support the players because they deserve respect and support.

"People are not satisfied with good performance only, they want more, so we have to prepare well for Morocco, who we certainly respect. We are in an official tournament, not a trip to the garden. There is a difficult atmosphere that we face in that tournament," he continued.

"It was a difficult start, especially with the loss to Nigeria, but our performance is gradually developing and we want to prepare now for the match against Morocco.

"We want to be better and satisfy the ambition of the fans. The pressure is an inspiration to us, and it gives us a lot of strength to play and please people," he explained.

"The key to winning is the commitment of the players to their duties and focus. We had opportunities that we tried to take advantage of until we reached the penalty shootout.

"God willing, we are now preparing for the Morocco match and we do not want to focus on any other upcoming match until we win the next one," he added.

"The penalty kicks were fair because they gave the team the victory that they deserved. There were some mistakes, but we played as a team, and the players adhered to all the plans laid down, so therefore we deserved to win, and I want to congratulate Ivory Coast on their performance as well."