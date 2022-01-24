Guinea and The Gambia are set to clash in their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 encounter at Kouekong Stadium, Bafoussam on Monday.

The Gambia enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage while Syli Nationale gathered four points on their way to the knockout stage.

Game Guinea vs The Gambia Date Monday, January 24 Time 19:00 EAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208

Squads & Team News

Guinea will face their West African rivals without their star midfielder Naby Keita who is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the second straight game when they were playing Zimbabwe.

Issiaga Sylla - who was forced off towards the end of their game against the Warriors - remains a doubt for Syli Nationale and his absence means Morlaye Sylla could be an alternative to fill his position.

Probable XI for Guinea: Keita, P. Konate, Conte, N. Kante, M. Camara, Bayo, Cisse, Sylla, Moriba, J. Kante, Kaba.

For The Gambia, Noah Sonko Sundberg will remain doubtful after he was injured against Mali before he missed their match against Tunisia.

Probable XI for The Gambia: Gaye, Jagne, Jallow-Mbye, Colley, Touray, Janko, Gomez, Sohna, Barrow, Bobb, Barrow.

Match Preview

This will be the first Afcon encounter between Guinea and the Gambia, while Guinea are unbeaten against teams making their debut in the competition (W3 D2).

Despite reaching the knock-out stages in three consecutive Afcon participations (2015, 2019 and this year), Guinea have only won two of their last 12 games in the competition (D6 L4).

Gambia (W2 D1) remain unbeaten three matches into their first Afcon and could become just the second 21st-century debutants not to lose any of their first four matches in the competition, after Madagascar in 2019 (W2 D2).

Guinea are looking to win their first knock-out match at the Africa Cup of Nations at the sixth attempt, having lost all five of their previous such attempts – losing in the Round of 16 most recently in 2019 (0-3 against Algeria).

Going into the Round of 16 matches, no team has used more players at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations than debutants Gambia (24, level with Nigeria and Cameroon).