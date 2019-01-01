Afcon 2019: Zifa officials who allegedly embezzled funds should be arrested - Mliswa

Team threatened to boycott their Egypt match in protest over unpaid allowances and alleged misuse of funds by a section of ZIFA officials.

Zimbabwean politician and the current Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has taken to Twitter to call for the arrest of Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) officials who are alleged to have embezzled funds meant for the national team.

According to several media reports, Zimbabwe's players threatened to boycott their opening game against the hosts in , protesting unpaid allowances and alleged misuse of funds by a section of ZIFA officials.

Mliswa says the government should arrest those accused of misappropriation of funds as soon as they return from the tournament in .

All @online_zifa officials implicated in the misappropriation of ZIFA funds must be arrested at the airport upon their arrival from Egypt. Failure to which, all those who support this move, join with me to wait for their return at the airport to effect a citizen’s arrest!Zvakwana — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) June 23, 2019

“For as long as there are insufficient preparations, Zim sport will continue to perform at mediocre levels. We’re more social players than pros. You can’t blame the Warriors when administrators are stealing money. One’s mental preparedness & state of wellbeing is key before a match," he concluded.

After losing the opening game to Egypt by a solitary goal, the Zimbabwe Warriors will be aiming at making a comeback against on Wednesday.