Afcon 2019: We have to remain focused despite Uganda defeat, says DR Congo striker

The Pharaohs will play the Leopards on Wednesday as Cranes entertain Zimbabwe Warriors on match day two

DR Congo striker Britt Assombalonga says the team has to give its best in the remaining finals mtches if they are to get out of Group A.

The opened their campaign on a low note, falling to Cranes 2-0 on Saturday. The striker says the team should remain focused despite the disappointing start, and ensure they get good result to progress to the knockout phase.

“We are disappointed with the result today (Saturday), but we have two other games that we should try and win to get out of the group,” Assombalonga told Goal in an interview after the match against Uganda.

“This is a new team with new players coming in, I think we should try to come together and focus on ourselves and get the best out of ourselves to progress.

“The weather is different, Middlesbrough is very cold, the day was very hot but that is why we have been training before and getting used to the heat; but we can’t blame the heat for our loss today it was a fair result to Uganda because they played very well.”

The striker, who came on as a second half substitute in place of Yannick Bolassie, says the Cranes deserved to win because of the way they played and the determination they showed.

“They surprised many, they played well as team and were not afraid at all. As Leopards we have to play our game when it comes to our next match and ensure we remain focused in order to win.”

DR Congo will face a daunting task when they face hosts on Wednesday, aware with the fact that a loss might end their campaign.