Afcon 2019: Uganda part ways with coach Sebastien Desabre after exit

French coach resigns in Uganda just a day after guiding the side to the Round of 16 at Africa Cup of Nations finals

have confirmed the exit of coach Sebastien Desabre on mutual consent after the team returned from the finals.

The East African side put up a brave fight to fall by a solitary goal to and exit the competition at the Round of 16.

However, in a statement from Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa), the French coach has terminated his contract with the side.

The statement obtained by Goal reads, “On the 6th of July 2019, both Fufa and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties.

“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties.

“Fufa recognises the contribution by Sebastien Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the Afcon 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16.”

Fufa have also confirmed they will name a new coach in due course.

“Fufa will communicate any further development about the Uganda Cranes technical staff and future programmes of the national senior team in the nearest future.”

While in , Desabre guided Uganda to a 2-0 win against DR Congo, lost by a similar margin to before securing a 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe that was enough to take the country to their first ever knockout stages in the competition.

Goal understands Desabre, who joined Uganda Cranes in December 2017 to replace Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević, is on the verge of being appointed coach in Egypt.