Afcon 2019: This match was not what we expected - Giresse

The French coach was upset that his players performed below their usual high standards against the Palancas Negras

coach Alain Giresse was dissatisfied with his side's 1-1 draw in their Group E opener against Angola at the 2019 on Monday.

The Carthage Eagles won all their preparatory matches in the build-up to the tournament in , but in their opening game on Monday they were far from convincing, and their coach admitted as much.

“The result reflects our performance. This match was not what we expected,” Giresse told the media in Egpyt after watching his team begin their Afcon campaign on a shaky note.

“We were completely out of our normal capacity.”

The French coach, who is making his fifth appearance at the continental football showpiece, is ready to roll up the sleeves ahead of the crucial game against Mali on Friday, hopeful that the Carthage Eagles will be back at their best.

“We will try and get back to our usual level," the coach assured

With Mali recording a big 4-1 win over Mauritania, Tunisia have all the work to do against the West Africans on Friday.

Interestingly, Giresse was in charge of the Mali Eagles on two occasions and many believe he could be familiar with their strengths and weakness.