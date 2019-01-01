Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Tanzania coach Amuneke: We gave our best against Algeria

The Taifa Stars succumbed to the Desert Foxes at the 30 June Stadium to end their campaign in the competition without a point

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke says his side gave 'their all’ despite losing 3-0 to Algeria in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group C game on Monday.

Adam Ounas brace and Islam Slimani’s strike condemned the Taifa Stars to their third consecutive defeat as they bowed out of the continental tournament without a point.

The former Nigeria international believed his side’s failure to defend well caused the defeat to the North Africans.

“It was a good game and both teams gave it their all,” Amuneke said in a post-match press conference.

“We started well but suffered from defensive errors that the Algerians took advantage of. I congratulate them on qualifying.”

The Taifa Stars, who made a return to the tournament after a 39-year absence, lost their opening game to Senegal 2-0 before suffering a narrow 3-2 defeat to their East African neighbours Kenya.

Tanzania have now lost all but one of their six games in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the only exception being a draw against Ivory Coast in March 1980.

 

 

