Afcon 2019: South Africa's performance against Egypt was one of the best - Bongani Zungu

The Duduza-born star revealed what coach Baxter told the Bafana Bafana players before the match, which ended in tears for the Pharaohs

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu lauded his team's performance following a shock 1-0 win over in the Round of 16 at the 2019 .

went into the encounter as the underdogs after losing two of their three group stage matches, but still qualified for the knockout stages with just a single goal and three points.

However, they played their hearts out in front of a packed Cairo International Stadium on Saturday and broke the hearts of millions of Egyptian football fans with a late Thembinkosi Lorch in the dying minutes of the encounter.

Zungu said Bafana had a game plan to stun the hosts and he thanked the coaches for helping the team pull off the surprising result.

"What a massive win! [It was] A big performance from our team. We had a game plan. We knew that we were playing against a good team with top players, and we had to be humble; we had to be disciplined and I am very happy with the win," Zungu told beIn Sports.

"I am proud of my team. I am proud of the coaches. We didn't have the best of games in the group stages."

Zungu admitted Bafana was brave on the night, and he credited coach Stuart Baxter, whom he said told the players to play for the country before the match in Cairo.

Article continues below

"To be honest, we were brave and credit must go to our coach. He told us that we need to have a big heart, we need to play for ourselves, country and families - that's what we did, and I am very happy for the team. I am very happy with the win," addedZungu.

Bafana Bafana were heavily criticised for their below-par performances in the Group Stage, but Zungu said they just had to be strong as professional players and continue to do their talking on the field of play.

"As a professional player, you have to be strong. It was not nice but credit must go to our team. We spoke as players and said we must improve, and tonight, I think this was one of the best performances I have ever seen from our team, and I am very happy and I am very proud of it," concluded Zungu.