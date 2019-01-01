Afcon 2019: South Africa will get stronger - Ronwen Williams

The goalkeeper claims Bafana Bafana will make a steady progress in the tournament despite below-par preparations

Ronwem Williams believes will wax stronger the further they progress at the 2019 .

Bafana Bafana made a disappointing start to Afcon 2019 when they lost 1-0 to Cote d’Ivoire, before bouncing back with a 1-0 triumph over Namibia.

Despite their 1-0 defeat to thereafter, they zoomed into the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams.

In the knockout phase, they dismissed hosts and tournament favourites from the championship.

The young goalkeeper recounts the team’s pitiable preparation, claiming it accounted for their sluggish start to 2019 – which brought about barrage of criticism from supporters back home.

With the team now in the last eight, he assures Stuart Baxter’s men will get stronger as the tournament continues, while rallying around Bafana fans for support.

“Our performances in the first few games weren’t up to standard, we knew we could play better, and we were getting a lot of flak and stick back home,” Williams acknowledged.

“So we were personally reminding them to believe in the team, stick together as a nation and support us at all time. Positive criticism is also acceptable.

“It was a slow start for us but I don’t want to make any excuses. Our preparations weren’t the best; we only had one game against .

“So like the coach said in previous interviews, we’re basically using the tournament as preparations.



“We are getting better in every game and the coach has found the right balance and we work very hard.



“We are solid defensively and that is on the positive. Hopefully, we will get stronger and stronger as the tournament goes on.”

Williams is expected to be in goal when South Africa face in Wednesday's Afcon quarterfinal showdown in Cairo.