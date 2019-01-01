Afcon 2019: Robert Kidiaba tips strong Senegal to lift title in Egypt

Kidiaba, who was known for his bum bouncing celebration style, throws weight behind the Lions of Teranga to clinch the title

Former Democratic Republic of Congo goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba believes have what it takes to win the trophy.

The Lions of Teranga are in the semi-finals of the competition and will play on Sunday with an aim of making it to the finals.

Kidiaba, who hung up his boots from the national team after the 2015 Afcon, feels the West African nation is stronger when compared to the other remaining teams.

“I will go with Senegal; I think they [Senegal] are the strongest team remaining in the competition,” Kidiaba told Goal in an exclusive interview at the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

“They have a team that has played together since the World Cup and I strongly believe they will take the title.

“They also have a good attacking force plus a tough midfield that can withstand any pressure. They are strong enough and looking at how they performed at the group stages, I know they stand a chance.”

Senegal have lost only one game in the competition – a (1-0 defeat to in the goup stage), and have gone ahead to win the other four to make it to the last four.

The match between Senegal and Tunisia will be played from 7.00pm (EAT), with the match pitting Algeria against following three hours later.