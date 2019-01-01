Afcon 2019: Naby Keita leaves Guinea camp for Liverpool medical trip

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute in the Syli Nationale's victory over Burundi on Sunday

Naby Keita has left the Guinea camp at the 2019 for further medical examination at his club, .

Keita suffered a blow on his thigh in the Syli Nationale's 1-0 loss to last Wednesday, and was not fit enough to play in Sunday's crucial game against Burundi.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in Cairo as Paul Put's side romped to a 2-0 win over the Swallows in their final group fixture.

After the game, the Guinean Football Federation disclosed Keita left the team's base for further medical consultation in Liverpool and he is expected to return back to if they qualify for the next round.

"A match that Guinea could play without Naby Keita. Injured against Nigeria, the European champion leaves tonight for medical consultation in . The player should still return to Egypt for the rest of the competition," read a statement from the country's FA.

A brace from Mohamed Yattara at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo boosted Guinea's chances of advancing to the Round of 16 as one of the best losers after finishing third in Group B, with four points behind Madagascar (seven) and Nigeria (six).