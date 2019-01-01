Afcon 2019: Naby Keita admits it wasn’t Guinea’s day after Nigeria defeat

The 24-year-old was in action at the Alexandria Stadium but his contribution was not enough as Paul Put’s men bowed to the Super Eagles

Following their 1-0 defeat to , Guinea captain Naby Keita said they will keep fighting to advance to the knockout round of the 2019 .

The Syli Nationale’s chances of making it out of Group B was dented by Kenneth Omeruo’s header in the 73rd minute as the Super Eagles ran out winners in Alexandria.

The defeat leaves Guinea with just a point after two games in , but Keita has issued a rallying call to his teammates to remain confident ahead of their next match.

“It wasn’t our day today but we did all we can and played to our level best,” Keita told the press after the game.

“We have to keep our heads high and move to the next match with an aim to win. It is not yet over and we will fight till the end.”

Keita was in action for 70 minutes and looked to be close to his best, before he was later replaced by Lass Bangoura.

Guinea will face Burundi in the last Group B fixture at the Al-Salam Stadium on Sunday.