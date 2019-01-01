Afcon 2019: Morocco coach Renard to South Africa: I don't come cheap

The well-traveled coach has opened up ahead of the Atlas Lions' final Group D encounter against Bafana Bafana

head coach Herve Renard has revealed that he held talks with the South African Football Association (Safa).

The accomplished French coach had been linked with the coaching job two years ago after Safa parted ways with Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba.

The vacancy was eventually filled by British coach Stuart Baxter, who has since guided Bafana to the ongoing (Afcon) finals in .

Safa was reportedly put off by Renard's salary demands.