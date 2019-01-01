Afcon 2019: Keet and Lorch miss out as Baxter names Bafana Bafana starting XI for Cote d'Ivoire clash

South Africa get their Afcon 2019 campaign underway against the Elephants at Al Salam Stadium on Monday, and Baxter has named his starting XI

Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter has named what many feels is a controversial starting line-up for his side's (Afcon) opener against Cote d'Ivoire.

Darren Keet has been left out of the starting line-up despite his man-of-the-match performance in Bafana's final qualifier against Libya in March.

Ronwen Williams will start in between the sticks for the South Africans with trio of Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'fiso Hlanti, and Buhle Mkhwanazi just in front of him.

skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize completes the back four ahead of Ramahlwe Mphahlele on the right-hand side.

In midfield, Baxter opted for a combination of Dean Furman and Kamohelo Mokotjo while Hlompho Kekana and Bongani Zungu will settle for a place on the substitute bench.

Thulani Serero and Thembinkosi Lorch didn't make the cut, as Baxter decided to go for duo of Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe as his preferred attacking midfielders.

Lorch, who won the Footballer of the Year award at the end-of-season awards in May, was tipped to start ahead of his peers in the first match.

However, this hasn't been the case and Baxter's decision has caused a stir on social media with a section of fans divided on his team selection.

Thembinkosi Lorch is the best player in but he’s on the bench... — Kamo Marco (@MrSmilezkm) June 24, 2019

No Serero and No Lorch in the Bafana lineup 😞 😢 — Sima (@ta_sma) June 24, 2019

Lorch, Cream.. bench🙆🏽‍♂️ — Didi Phooko (@Didilifestyle) June 24, 2019

As expected, Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba will lead the attack against Cote d'Ivoire.

The two attackers played together during the Afcon qualifying campaign.

South Africa starting XI: Williams, Mkhize, Hlanti, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Furman, Mokotjo, Zwane, Maboe, Tau and Mothiba.