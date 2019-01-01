Afcon 2019: Kanu and Agali make surprise visit to Nigeria training
The ex-internationals turned up at the session at Aero Sport Club as Gernot Rohr’s men continue their preparations for their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final versus Algeria.
42-year-old Kanu, considered as the greatest player in Nigeria football history, has been a staunch supporter of the three-time African champions since the competition started.
Boost for @NGSuperEagles as @papilokanu and #VictorAgali pay surprise visit to training ahead of #Algeria clash #TotalAFCON2019 😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NPHH9vNcVR— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 12, 2019
According to him, his presence will help psyche Rohr’s team to victory against Djamel Belmadi’s side.
Algeria and Nigeria will face each other for the ninth time in Afcon history, becoming the encounter played the most for both sides in their history.
The record between them is perfectly balanced: three wins for each side and two draws.