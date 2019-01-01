Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast scored the only chance they had – Mali manager Magassouba

The Eagles boss lamented his side’s bad luck after elimination from the Nations Cup finals following a 1-0 defeat by the Elephants

Mali manager Mohamed Magassouba has revealed his disappointment after his side were eliminated from the by on Monday evening.

The Eagles dominated proceedings for the most part of the Round of 16 game, but failed to take advantage of several promising situations, before a Wilfried Zaha strike in the final 15 minutes sealed the Malians’ fate.

A disappointed Magassouba aired his frustration after the final whistle, believing his team were extremely unlucky to fall to a defeat.

"We managed the game perfectly and created loads of chances but lacked a finisher today," rued Mali boss Magassouba .

"It was a bad day for us. The only chance they had they put it away. I wouldn't even say it was chance, more an opportunist attacker."

Mali went into the encounter seeking their first victory over Ivory Coast at the fifth attempt, but ultimately failed to buck the trend.

They were also aspiring to make the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2013, when they finished third.