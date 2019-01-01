Afcon 2019: It was a bad day in the office for Zimbabwe - Sunday Chidzambwa

The Warriors failed to make it to the last 16 after losing to DR Congo in their final Group A match on Sunday

Zimbabwe Warriors head coach Sunday Chidzambwa says his charges did not rise for the occasion in the 4-0 mauling against DR Congo on Sunday night.

The Warriors came into the game aiming at getting maximum points to stand a chance of making it out of the Group A of the finals but things did not go as planned.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze had the worst game and was at fault for the three DR Congo goals. Coach Chidzambwa says all departments flopped and that is why things were bad for his charges.

“We have had a very bad day in office, we didn’t play well in all the departments,” he told Zimeye.

“We also had to change the goalkeeper because our first choice got injured, but it’s not an excuse as we played badly and conceded soft goals.

“It was a bad performance on our part in all departments, and I think we need to go home and find a way forward,” he concluded.

The Warriors have not had an easy tournament both on and off the pitch, and they return home with just a point collected from the 1-1 draw with Cranes.