Afcon 2019: How Africa reacted as Bafana Bafana will face Egypt in Round of 16

The South African national team progressed to the knockout stages thanks to a little help from Mali on Tuesday night

Mali's 1-0 victory against Angola meant Bafana Bafana are through to the knockout stage of the (Afcon).

will face hosts, in the Last 16 round and we've included the Twitter reaction of fans anticipating the clash.

Even though Bafana lost two group games and only managed to score one goal in three games, there are some fans who believe they can upset .

Then there are critics who don't believe South Africa deserved to go through. The supporters on Twitter were surprised Bafana still managed to progress despite their poor form.

You can read the reactions from South Africa, together with celebratory messages from Mali fans here.

Probably the biggest disappointment of the tournament I think… Second-highest ranked side in Egypt, but they’ve been awful. https://t.co/ulR4Ea7KMX — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile in Egypt, Bafana Bafana are in the last 16:

Egypt 🇪🇬 vs South Africa 🇿🇦

Madagascar 🇲🇬 vs DRC 🇨🇩

🇳🇬 vs 🇨🇲

🇸🇳 vs 🇺🇬

🇩🇿 vs Guinea 🇬🇳

🇲🇦 vs Benin 🇧🇯

Mali 🇲🇱 vs Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮

🇬🇭 vs 🇹🇳#TotalAFCON2019 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 2, 2019

The group stage is officially over, and here's Group E.



Mali and Tunisia qualify, as Angola and Mauritania bid farewell to #TotalAFCON2019 from the group stage. pic.twitter.com/XyiAn34NXB — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 2, 2019

There you go 🇿🇦 @BafanaBafana yes 💃🏿 — Vina (@alfavina) July 2, 2019

Well now, Bafana are through via the back door and they will face the hosts Egypt!!! Daaaaamn!!! #TotalAFCON2019 — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) July 2, 2019

🚨ITS EGYPT VS @BafanaBafana ON SATURDAY🚨



Can Baxters Boys Shock the Continent

And eliminate Egypt



South Africa Are In The Last 16 #AFCON2019 #SABCFootball @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/iRJMKBI85s — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) July 2, 2019

Mauritania and Tunisia are goalless and Mali leads Angola by an odd beautiful goal while vs USA is a humdinger of an encounter, A MUST WATCH.

ENGLAND 1 USA 2 — Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) July 2, 2019

From one defender to another 🇿🇦 https://t.co/c0g8v71Imb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 2, 2019

Dankie Mali !!



Kodwa

MABENA MABENA vs EGYPT pic.twitter.com/Ivms792K9R — La _ klate (@la_klate) July 2, 2019

Okay Mali 🇲🇱 did the job and Bafana Bafana 🇿🇦 is through...BUT we playing against Egypt 🇪🇬 in the next round pic.twitter.com/EH3z1RuCaF — Bathong_ssTumza••• (@tumelo_irvin) July 2, 2019

Thank you Mali for taking Bafana Bafana to the next stage. — Ndivhuwo (@ndibuwo3) July 2, 2019

Bafana Bafana into the last 16...Egypt we are ready for you. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LAzUwkdmfq — Sesele T🐦 (@t_sesele) July 2, 2019

If bafana bafana beat Egypt, they will go all the way to win the trophy. — Cyril Ipuseng NKHI (@Cyriliam) July 2, 2019