Afcon 2019: Ghana chief throws support behind Black Stars coach Appiah

Oti Akenteng speaks on the future of the national team boss amid calls for his dismissal

technical director Francis Oti Akenteng believes the West Africans could be making a bad move letting go of Black Stars head coach James Kwesi Appiah, following the team's disappointment at the recent in .

The future of 59-year-old Appiah has been thrown in doubt after his team suffered a Round of 16 elimination by virtue of a penalty shootout defeat to .

The coach's contract runs out in December.

“We should not be in a haste to take decisions. It is important that we take our time so we don’t make mistakes,” Akenteng told Daily Graphic.

“There should be an evaluation of our performance and a proper deductive analysis of everything that happened and then we can decide whether he should be maintained or changed.

“As someone who believes in team-building and development, I won’t be quick to say he should go.

"Maintaining him will be good for team-building and continuity. But as I said, it all depends on the evaluation."

Akenteng has also come under heavy criticism for staying in Ghana during the Afcon period despite his position as technical director of the FA.

“It would have been good for me to be with the team [at the tournament], but my absence was also not bad," said the official.

"My position goes beyond the Black Stars.

"There was work to be done on other national teams, especially the Under-20 as they prepare for the African Games."

Like Appiah, there have been calls for a new face to lead the technical directorate of the GFA in the wake of seeming dwindling fortunes of the nation's sport.

