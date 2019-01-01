Afcon 2019: Fufa agrees to pay Uganda players after training boycott

The team boycotted training on Tuesday, demanding the federation increases their bonuses after advancing to the latter stage of Afcon

Federation of Football Association (Fufa) will pay each player 6,000 USD for making it out of the group stages at the (Afcon) finals.

Uganda Cranes qualified for the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A which also included the likes of hosts , DR Congo and Zimbabwe.

The Emergency Committee resolved the situation and decided to pay the players, as reported on their official website.

“Further to our earlier statement about the Uganda Cranes for the Afcon 2019 remunerations structure, Fufa hereby reaffirms that the Allowances for the Uganda Cranes since 13th May 2019 to 30th June 2019 inclusive of the winning bonuses for the DR Congo and Zimbabwe matches have been duly paid and received by the beneficiaries.

“This amounts to 55m UGX per player who has been with the team from inception," read the statement from Fufa.

“Despite the above efforts and clarifications, the continued desire by the players to be rewarded beyond the agreed structure for the historic qualification to the Round of 16 continues to be a concern of the playing staff.

“Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Lions of Teranga of , the interest of the nation, government, the sponsors, and the gallant fans, Fufa has agreed to pay 6,000 USD to each player over and above the agreed terms in the Code of Conduct and matters of finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda Cranes participation in the tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the players.”

Uganda Cranes will play Senegal in the Round of 16.