Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria have the ability to beat Algeria – Ighalo

The Changchun Yatai attacker is confident about the Super Eagles’ chances of seeing off the Desert Foxes in Cairo and progress to the final

forward Odion Ighalo believes they are up to the challenge against in the semi-final of the 2019 .

The Super Eagles are set to make their 14th appearance in the last four stage – the most by any team – at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Ighalo, who is currently the joint-top scorer in the tournament, believes they need to take their chances and avoid mistakes against Djamel Belmadi’s, side who have conceded just one goal so far in .

“We are happy we are in semi-finals now, it was difficult from the first game until against but it is how the tournament is in Africa,” Ighalo told Goal.

“It is getting better so we are working together and we are looking forward to the next game against Algeria it will be very difficult but I think our team has good mentality and fighting spirit and physically well prepared.

“It will be a difficult game because Algeria is a very organised and compact team but I think we have ability to win.

“We have good players and we can attack and defend well just to go with this and make no mistakes because they are a very quick and offensive team.

“We need more hard work, defend well, take our chances and score goals."

Nigeria have nine attackers in their roaster in , seven of them have played while Victor Osimhen and Henry Onyekuru are yet to get an opportunity.

Ighalo has played in every of the Super Eagles’ matches so far and has welcomed the competition in the team.

“It is very useful in the team because we are all competing against each other, you have to give your 100% and do much much better because you know that they are many players could take your position,” he added.