Afcon 2019: Cisse should depart Senegal role a hero – Coly

The Lions of Teranga legend has advised his former teammate to resign as national team head coach

legend Ferdinand Coly believes Aliou Cisse shouldn’t continue in his role as head coach of the runners-up and should “leave like a hero” while he can.

The Lions of Teranga were defeated 1-0 by in the Afcon final on July 19, ending their quest for a first continental title.

Coly, who played alongside Cisse in the West African nation’s final defeat by in the 2002 edition, wants his former teammate to quit even though he couldn’t achieve the target of claiming the showpiece.

“Aliou Cisse had a wonderful World Cup in 2018 despite the elimination at the first round and more especially reaching the final of the Afcon in 2019. I will prefer to see him leave like a hero,” Coly told Agence de Press Senegalaise.

“It’s a personal piece of advice and I think he has done tremendously well especially with making the Afcon final.

“It’s just my opinion, but he has the final decision on what he wants to do in the future because reaching the final of the Afcon is not something you succeed to do every day, though you might feel frustration for missing out of Continental glory.”

Cisse’s Senegal side were defeated in the quarter-final of the showpiece in Gabon in 2017 before progressing to the final in this year’s showpiece.

The coach had his contract extended till 2022 after the 2018 World Cup finals.