Afcon 2019: Angola match is very important for our journey - Mauritania coach Martins

After the heavy loss in their debut game at Afcon, the ambitious coach hopes for a better outcome against Palancas Negras

Debutants Mauritania got a harsh lesson in their maiden game at the 2019 Africa Cup Nations (Afcon) as they were thrashed 4-1 by the Eagles of Mali on Monday.

Ahead of their second Afcon game, the coach of the Lions of Chinguetti, Corentin Martins has stated his side will be gunning for a ‘great result’.

“Angola’s match is very important for our journey, we noticed through their performances that they are a strong team on the collective and individual level,” Martins told the media in on Thursday.

“We have the desire to achieve a great result.”

Looking back at the heavy loss suffered against Mali, the Mauritania coach admitted his side was fearful.

“We had fear of the unknown because we are in the first match of a huge competition.

“We have to forget Mali’s result and look forward to Angola,” he added.

While Saturday’s duel will be the first-ever meeting between Mauritania and Angola at Afcon, both teams have faced each other twice in Afcon qualifiers.

On both occasions, each team won at home (1-0 to Mauritania and 4-1 to Angola).