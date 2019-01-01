Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Africa says farewell to Madagascar and toasts Tunisia's progress

Comments()
Getty
We came across more Tweets thanking Madagascar for lighting up Afcon, than those celebrating with the Carthage Eagles

Tunisia thrashed Madagascar 3-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Thursday night.

The Carthage Eagles progress to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Senegal.

We do provide a strong compilation of Tweets from Tunisian supporters excited with their team reaching the last four. There were also fans happy to see both Algeria and Tunisia progress on Thursday.

Editors' Picks

Madagascar have proven to be the neutrals favourite of this Afcon, winning the heart's of the continent with their brave approach and that amazing victory against Nigeria in the group stage.

Article continues below

Now, Africa looks forward to two exciting semi-final battles. You can read all the reaction below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close