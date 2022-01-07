AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams
The AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to kick off on January 20, 2022 in India. The hosts will be in action on the very first day when they take on Iran, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This is the second time India are organising the tournament after the 1979 edition wherein they finished runners-up to Chinese Taipei.
The Indian eves have been giving their all under Thomas Dennerby to prepare well for the tournament. In 2021, they travelled to six foreign countries to take on quality sides as part of their preparations for the marquee tournament. Their last exposure trip in November 2021, took them to South America where they faced Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela. Although they lost the three matches, they put up a valiant fight and Manisha Kalyan grabbed headlines for her strike against the Selecao.
After returning to the country they had based themselves in Kochi to continue with their training. They played a few more friendly matches there against local sides to remain in the best shape. Dennerby's troops will also play a friendly against Vietnam on January 13, before heading into the competitive fixtures.
Group A Table
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
India (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Chinese Taipei
|0
|0
|0
0
|0
|0
0
|0
|4
Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Fixtures and Results
Date
Time
Stadium
Fixture
|January 20, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|China PR vs Chinese Taipei
|January 20, 2022
|7:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|India vs Iran
|January 23, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|Iran vs China PR
|January 23, 2022
|7:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Chinese Taipei vs India
|January 26, 2022
|3:30 pm
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|India vs China PR
|January 26, 2022
|7:30 pm
|DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Chinese Taipei vs Iran
India Squad
The Indian squad for the 2022 AFC Cup has not yet been announced.
How to watch the Women's Asian Cup 2022 in India?
|Country
|Broadcaster
Online Streaming
|India
|Star Sports Network
Hotstar
India National Team Results in 2021
In 2021, India have played 14 matches. Out of them they have won three and have lost 11.
Date
Competition
Fixture
Result
February 17
Turkish Women's Cup
Serbia vs India
2-0
February 19
Turkish Women's Cup
Russia vs India
8-0
February 23
Turkish Women's Cup
India vs Ukraine
2-3
April 5
Friendly
Uzbekistan vs India
1-0
April 8
Friendly
India vs Belarus
1-2
October 2
Friendly
UAE vs India
1-4
October 4
Friendly
India vs Tunisia
0-1
October 10
Friendly
Bahrain vs India
0-5
October 13
Friendly
India vs Chinese Taipei
1-0
October 20
Friendly
Hammarby IF vs India
3-2
October 23
Friendly
Djurgardens IF vs India
1-0
November 25
2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino
Brazil vs India
6-1
November 28
2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino
Chile vs India
0-3
December 1
2021 Torneio Internacional de Manaus de Futebol Feminino
Venezuela vs India
2-1
More news about the WAC22 on the-afc.com