AFC U-23 Asian Cup: Schedule, results, tables, top scorers and previous winners

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the AFC U-23 Asian Cup

The 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup will feature 16 teams and is slated to kick off on June 1 in Uzbekistan.

The tournament was initially scheduled to be held in January but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the fifth edition of the tournament which was previously known as the AFC U-23 Championship.

The 16 teams have been drawn into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts.

Each team is allowed to register a maximum of 23 players, born on or after January 1, 1999.

South Korea are the defending champions, while Iraq, Japan, and Uzbekistan have won the tournament once each.

Let us take a look at the fixtures and tables of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

AFC U23 Group A Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Iran

10101101

2

Qatar

1

0

1

0

1

1

0

1

3

Uzbekistan (H)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Turkmenistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

AFC U-23 Group A Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 1

Iran 1-1 Qatar

June 1

Uzbekistan vs Turkmenistan

June 4

Turkmenistan vs Iran

June 4

Qatar vs Uzbekistan

June 7

Uzbekistan vs Iran

June 7

Qatar vs Turkmenistan

AFC U23 Group B Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Australia

110020+23

2

Jordan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Iraq

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Kuwait

1

0

0

1

0

2

-2

0

AFC U23 Group B Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 1

Australia 2-0 Kuwait

June 1

Jordan vs Iraq

June 4

Iraq vs Australia

June 4

Kuwait vs Jordan

June 7

Australia vs Jordan

June 7

Iraq vs Kuwait

AFC U23 Group C Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

South Korea

00000000

2

Thailand

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Vietnam

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Malaysia

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

AFC U23 Group C Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 1

South Korea vs Malaysia

June 1

Thailand vs Vietnam

June 4

Vietnam vs South Korea

June 4

Malaysia vs Thailand

June 7

South Korea vs Thailand

June 7

Vietnam vs Malaysia

AFC U23 Group D Table

Rank

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts

1

Saudi Arabia

00000000

2

UAE

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

Japan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

4

Tajikistan

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

AFC U23 Group D Fixtures and Results

DateFixture

June 1

UAE vs Japan

June 1

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan

June 4

Japan vs Saudi Arabia

June 4

Tajikistan vs UAE

June 7

Saudi Arabia vs UAE

June 7

Japan vs Tajikistan

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Quarter-finals

DateFixture

June 11

Winner Group A vs Runner-Up Group B (QF1)

June 11

Winner Group B vs Runner-Up Group A (QF2)

June 12

Winner Group C vs Runner-Up Group D (QF3)

June 12

Winner Group D vs Runner-Up Group C (QF4)

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Semi-finals

DateFixture

June 15

QF 1 vs QF 3 (SF1)

June 15

QF 2 vs QF 4 (SF2)

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Final

DateFixture

June 19, 2022

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Top Scorer

Nicholas D'Agostino, Mohammed Nassif, Jaroensak Wonggorn, Zaid Al-Ameri, and Islom Kobilov were the topscorers of the 2020 edition. But who will bag the golden boot in this edition?

POSITION

PLAYER

COUNTRY

GOALS

1

2

2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup past winners

Year

Country

2013

Iraq

2016

Japan

2018

China

2020

South Korea