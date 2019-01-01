AFC Cup 2019: John Gregory - Chennaiyin FC have to live up to a reputation

The English coach feels Chennaiyin have a lot at stake in their final AFC Cup group stage fixture...

are to take on Manang Marshyangdi Club at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in Kathmandu, on Wednesday.

With the tie set to be the last Group E fixture in the ongoing 2019 , Chennaiyin boss John Gregory feels compelled that his side should pick a win in order to brighten their chances to make to the knock-out stage of the competition.

"Tomorrow's (Wednesday) game is very important for us. We obviously have to win. Nothing less than a victory will be enough for us. So we just go into the game with our focus and our attention to try and get three points. We also have to hope that the other result goes our way," he said.

Besides gathering three points, the second-placed Marina Machans (8) are dependent on fellow Indian side on picking at least a point from Abahani Dhaka (10) in order to qualify from the group.

Gregory admitted that playing on an artificial turf could be a factor but turned his focus on retaining their image of two-time (ISL) champions.

"Ever since I have been here ( ), we have not played on an artificial surface pitch other than on a couple of training days at BFC ( ). So it will be a new experience for many of our players. It's not an easy surface to play on.

"We don't feel any more pressure than normal. Every game that we play is a pressurised game. Once you have to live up to a reputation, which we do - we have won the championship (ISL) twice - there's always pressure on us," the Englishman conceded.

Looking forward to facing the Nepali outfit, the former international reiterated that Chennaiyin have to put their best foot forward.

"Tomorrow night we are going to play against a team who recently lost 5-0 in their last AFC Cup fixture. So we know they will have a point to prove and they will want to do well against us. We know that it will be a tough game.

"We're quite used to the pressure. We deal with it all the time so it just becomes a normal match for us, but there is obviously a lot at stake for us. Obviously, the qualification from the group stage will be very important for us. So we need to be at our best tomorrow."

Following an extended season after the 2018-19 ISL term, John Gregory would hope for a longer season if it means qualification to the next stage of the continental competition while the internationals from the team also have the Intercontinental Cup in July to look forward to.

"With this game coming up now, I think everybody is looking forward to a break. Unfortunately, our international boys are not going to get a break and before we know where we are we are going to be starting the new season in the ISL. So we shall be very focused on this match. Everybody wants to finish on a high.

"Of course, if we qualify to the next round, we will be literally back again in a few weeks getting ready for the knock-out stage. I hope that's the case," he signed out.