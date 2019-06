AFC Cup 2019: Masih Saighani's late strike sinks Minerva Punjab

Minerva's defeat has also knocked Chennaiyin out of the 2019 AFC Cup...

succumbed to a late goal by Masih Saighani as Abahani Dhaka confirmed their progression from the group stage of the 2019 . The final group E game ended 0-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

The team's result has also knocked out (ISL) side from the tournament as the latter needed Minerva to get at least a point from the game.