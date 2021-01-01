'FC Goa know why AFC Champions League is important' - Juan Ferrands demands improvement ahead of Al Wahda showdown

Juan Ferrando revealed that he knows the tactics of Goa's next opponent Al Wahda...

FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has stressed that his side will need to remain focused throughout the Group E campaign in the 2021 AFC Champions League League (ACL).

After having registered a point against Al-Rayyan to a goalless draw on Wednesday, the Gaurs are set to face Al Wahda on Saturday.

What did Ferrando say?

"The score was good in the last game but we want to improve. Of course, it's necessary to have control over some details in the attack because we didn't have success in the game. The most important thing is working as a team. It's important to work 100 per cent because this is an important moment for our club.

"Football is about attacking and defending and the team was good in positional defence (against Al-Rayyan). I'm happy about this. But we need to improve in positional attack. Now, the most important (thing) is the present and future. Al-Rayyan (game) is finished. Now we need to focus and continue in the same way," said the Spaniard.

Defending India's image in Asia

Ferrando revealed that he is familiar with Al Wahda head coach Henk ten Cate's tactics and wants to show what Indian football is all about to the Asian audience.

"I know the head coach of Al Wahda. He's a very intelligent coach. He was working in Barcelona with (Frank) Rijkaard. It will be a hard game. So for me, it's very important that everybody pays attention to the game.

"We know the quality of our squad and we have to improve as a team. I think it's a good opportunity for the players because when you play six games at this level, they understand the positional attack, the timing of press, control and transition - every game is a master class. Even the local players understand why this (Asian) Champions League is the most important cup (for FC Goa).

"If we don't work as a team, we will have big problems. In these six games, if we are not focused in the same way, our image, the image of Indian football and Goa won't be good," the Goa coach signed out.