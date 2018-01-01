AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Sandesh Jhingan

Sandesh Jhingan has been a stalwart for India in recent years and his rise to become a mainstay in the national team has been impressive...

Name : Sandesh Jhingan

Club : Kerala Blasters

Position : Centre-Back, Right Back.

National Team caps : 28

Goals : 4

STRENGTH

Sandesh Jhingan, the 25-year-old Chandigarh-born defender is known for his physique. He always gives his 100 per cent when he takes the field and is strongly built, which can be intimidating and useful in both areas of the field.

The Kerala Blasters skipper also plays right-back and has a decent cross on him. He is an aggressive tackler and can dominates strikers in the air.

WEAKNESS

The ever-present stalwart for the Indian national team in recent years has a tendency to commit to challenges early and this often leads to space behind the defence for the opposition. He is not known for his pace and a speedy attack can expose this frailty.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Sandesh Jhingan tackled, pressed and stood firm as a rock in defence for India against China in their friendly fixture on October 13 at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. China posed a serious threat and were certain to breach the Indian defence if not for Jhingan's heroic efforts in a situation where the whole team was pinned onto their backfoot.

CURRENT FORM

The centre-back is having a poor season for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. He has started all but one matches for the club in the league but is part of a defence that has conceded 20 goals from 12 matches. Only two other teams - Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin - have conceded more goals in ISL this season.