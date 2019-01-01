Adrien Silva: Leicester City striker Islam Slimani wants to rejoin Sporting Lisbon

The Algeria international has failed to reach the height of his career since leaving the Portuguese club

Adrien Silva claims striker Islam Slimani desires to return to Lisbon this summer.

The forward enjoyed an impressive time with Sporting, scoring 48 goals in 82 league games, performances which saw the Foxes pay a club-record fee of £30million to secure his signature in 2016.

At the King Power Stadium, he failed to make much impact and was sent on loan to , before he moved to Fernabache temporarily at the start of last season for a chance to rediscover his form.

Slimani endured a torrid time with the Turkish Super Lig side and managed to score once in 15 league appearances.

Silva played with the international at Sporting and opines that the 30-year-old looks forward to re-joining the Green and whites.

“Whenever we talk, and we continue to maintain contact, he always expressed this joy every time he spoke about and Sporting,” Silva told Sport TV.

“He felt good there, everyone loved him very much. It's a period he's going to remember forever, it was a turning point in his life.

“I think so (Slimani would want to return), but it does not depend on him alone, nor on us players, but that is his own will.”

Slimani has been included in Algeria’s squad to the 2019 in , which kicks off on June 21.

The Desert Foxes have been drawn in Group C along with , and .

They kick-off their campaign in the tournament against the Harambee stars on June 23.