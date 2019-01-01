Adlene Guedioura: Al Gharafa sign Nottingham Forest midfielder

The Algeria international has departed the Championship club to team up with the Thani bin Jassim Stadium outfit

Adlene Guedioura has joined Qatari club Al Gharafa from Championship side for an undisclosed fee.

The 33-year-old returned to the City Ground for his second spell last summer and made 35 league appearances in the 2018-19 season to help Forest finish ninth on the league table.

Guedioura, who was part of ’s title-winning squad at the 2019 , completed his move to on Sunday.

📸| صور

The departing Guedioura took time to pen an emotional message to Nottingham Forest fans on social media.

“I’m now a normal Red fan like any of you and proud to be,” he posted on Instagram.

“One of my big wish in my career was to start a premier league season as a Forest player but you can’t control destiny.

“Life is also full of surprises and you never know maybe in another way, at least as a normal simple fan. Thank you again for your tremendous support and for the love you gave me.

“We smiled together, we cried together, we got angry together, but we were all together, and we’ll stay together. All the best to the team. Thank you for the memories. A grateful, very grateful Red.”