adidas launch Manchester United SPZL F.C. collection featuring Berbatov, Mbeumo and Janssen

Manchester United have officially joined forces with adidas for the latest iteration of the SPZL F.C. project, dropping an exclusive Fall/Winter 2026 capsule collection that bridges the gap between matchday heritage and terrace fashion.

Following the success of previous SPZL F.C. releases, this new drop turns its focus entirely to Old Trafford, drawing heavy inspiration from the city's rich subcultures, music, and the unmistakable atmosphere of matchdays in North West England.

To mark the launch, adidas and United assembled an iconic trio of faces to front the campaign: current Red Devils forward Bryan Mbeumo, women’s team defender Dominique Janssen, and legendary former striker Dimitar Berbatov.

adidas

Shot against the backdrop of the club's home ground, the campaign captures the authentic spirit of United supporters across generations, blending modern footballing talent with nostalgic terrace sophistication.

At the heart of the capsule is the Manchester United SPZL F.C. SL83 sneaker, a reimagined classic silhouette tailored for the casual culture scene. The apparel range is led by a standout black short-sleeve jersey adorned with red and white Three-Stripes and bespoke SPZL graphics, alongside a long-sleeve polo, a classic full-zip track top, and matching track pants engineered for life off the pitch.

adidas

Curated by adidas Spezial founder Gary Aspden, the SPZL F.C. line has continually explored the intersection of sport, lifestyle, and music since its debut in 2024. This latest United collaboration reinforces that ethos, highlighting how football culture extends far beyond ninety minutes on the pitch and into the everyday style of the supporters who live it.

adidas

Shop: Manchester United x adidas SPZL F.C. collection

The adidas SPZL F.C. x Manchester United FW26 collection is available now in limited quantities. Supporters can pick up the capsule directly via adidas, the Manchester United Direct online shop, and in person at the Old Trafford Megastore.



