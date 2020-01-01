adidas and FIFA Mobile combine to create new smart sole for an interactive experience

The two organisations have teamed up to create a unique opportunity for ballers and gamers

Have you ever wanted to be physically involved with the FIFA video game?

It's now possible with adidas teaming up with Google and EA Sports to create adidas GMR - an interactive experience for users between the real and virtual worlds.

A smart Jacquard Tag, powered by Google, fits into the GMR insole which can be inserted in any adidas shoe. The advanced technology is designed to measure physical movements that footballers make - such as passes, shot power, distance, speed and accuracy.

More teams

This data is part of the adidas GMR program can be uploaded to the smartphone video game FIFA Mobile to help complete challenges and unlock rewards.

It will also help users to improve their Ultimate Team Overall (OVR) and allow them to be placed on global leaderboards.

Play connected.



Introducing #adidasGMR, a brand-new innovation created in partnership with @EAFIFAMOBILE and Jacquard™ by @GoogleATAP.



Enabling you to impact your game, through real-world play.



Exclusively available now: https://t.co/TCDkwkjI4J pic.twitter.com/1kHiakwEpz — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 10, 2020

The more interaction from a user with the adidas GMR program in real life will mean the better their Ultimate Team becomes in FIFA Mobile.

Google's director of engineering Ivan Poupyrev says the experience will be something gamers have never seen before.

"Using advanced machine learning algorithms, we trained the Jacquard tag, which is placed within your shoe to recognise moved that you make on the pitch and reward you with a unique one-of-a-kind gaming experience in EA Sports FIFA Mobile," Poupyrev said.

adidas GMR will be available to purchase online at adidas.com/gmr and in select adidas stores and will have an RRP of $60 in .

FIFA Mobile can be downloaded from the App Store (IOS) or Google Play Store (Android).