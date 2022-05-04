Germany international Adeyemi set to join Borussia Dortmund amid reports he snubbed Man Utd transfer

Germany international Karim Adeyemi is set to join Borussia Dortmund amid reports that he has snubbed a potential transfer to Manchester United.

Adeyemi has drawn the attention of a number of top clubs across Europe with his performances for RB Salzburg in 2021-22, scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances.

United and Bayern Munich are among those to have been credited with an interest in the 20-year-old, but Dortmund appear to have won the race for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has been said about Adeyemi to BVB?

Sport 1 has reported that Adeyemi is set to commit to a five-year deal at Westfalenstadion worth €6 million per year.

The German outlet has also claimed that he turned down a contract offer of £150,000 per week from United because he feels that Dortmund is the best place for him to continue his development.

Adeyemi's agent Thomas Solomon has confirmed that the player is now in advanced negotiations with BVB in an interview with Sport 1, saying: "We are in very good talks with BVB and are heading towards the home stretch."

What have Dortmund said about Adeyemi?

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke gave a clear indication that the club are working on a deal for Adeyemi at the end of April.

BVB want to secure his services for a cut-price fee if possible, though, as Watzke told Ruhr Nachrichten: “If he came, we would try to do it without a release clause. But I will not give a water level report.

"We're not under any pressure. I think the player has more or less conveyed the feeling that he wants to join BVB. We have to manage that somehow.”

