Adam Taggart leaves Brisbane Roar, signs for Asian club

The striker leaves the Sunshine State after only half-a-season

Brisbane Roar's nightmare season has continued with the departure of star striker Adam Taggart to an unnamed Asian club.

The Queensland club released a statement on Thursday confirming the 25-year-old's move - but did not name which team he was moving to.

Taggart has been previously linked with a move to Korea's K-League, with the region's transfer window open until March 22.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the club, players, coaches and fans for their support during my time at BRFC," Taggart said.

"I'm confident that the club can turn things around and have more success in the future."

Taggart has been a shining light for the Roar this season, but his 11 goals in 18 appearances haven't prevented the team from only achieving two league wins in 18 matches.

He left Perth to join Brisbane in May last year, signing a two-year deal despite marquee wages reportedly being offered by the Glory.

Taggart had targeted a return to the Socceroos, but failed to get selected for the Asian Cup squad despite his solid A-League form.

His last appearance for the green-and-gold was in the starting XI for Australia's final 2014 World Cup match against Spain.