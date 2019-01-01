ACL is not a burden on Melbourne Victory, says Muscat

The extra matches are something the team will relish, according to the manager

With the games about to come thick and fast, Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat believes his squad will thrive and not wilt under pressure.

Victory's Asian campaign kicks off on Tuesday night with a home match against Korea's Daegu FC to complicate a schedule that will soon feature A-League finals after the last stretch of regular season games.

Speaking ahead of Victory's home clash against Newcastle Jets at Geelong on Saturday, Muscat is adamant the team are keen to challenge for every competition they are in but only focus on the next game on the fixture list.

"I’m in the mindset of being in the ACL, having cup runs and being in a position where you’re competing for honours is not a burden,” Muscat said.

"My mindset is [that position is] where everybody wants to be – and certainly where I want to be. To do that you need to focus on performance.

"When you narrow it down that’s where my mindset is. I’m looking forward to tomorrow night’s game, then the run into the [finals] and everything that comes with it.

“When you’ve got a really strong will and a really good mentality things can be achieved. Yes, there were positives in the review, but there were things we need to look at and learn from.

“It’s important that we look forward. Every manager will stand here and say it’s about the next game – and it is.

Article continues below

“But we’ll pick a team that we think gives us the best chance of being successful against Newcastle first and foremost. All my focus and thinking is on tomorrow evening in Geelong.”

Victory could be without attacking stars Ola Toivonen (illness) and Elvis Kamsoba (knee) for the Jets game with both set to undergo a fitness test on Saturday.