AC Milan vs Inter: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The San Siro sides are separated by just one point heading into the game, but it is Gennaro Gattuso's team who are in better form

are aiming to record a sixth consecutive victory this week as they take on city rivals on Sunday.

The San Siro sides are separated by a single point in the Italian top-flight heading into the derby clash and will be looking to enhance their hold on a spot.

While Milan are going through a strong run of form lately, Inter will be looking to find some consistency following their elimination at the hands of .

Game AC Milan vs Inter Date Sunday, March 17 Time 7.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed online via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A fuboTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on television on Premier Sports 1 and will be available to stream live online using the Premier Sports app.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player

Squads & Team News

Position AC Milan squad Goalkeepers Gianluigi Donnarumma, Antonio Donnarumma, Reina Defenders Abate, Calabria, Caldara, Laxalt, Conti, Musacchio, Rodriguez, Romagnoli, Strinic, Zapata Midfielders Bakayoko, Bertolacci, Biglia, Bonaventura, Kessie, Mauri, Montolivo, Paqueta Forwards Borini, Calhanoglu, Castillejo, Cutrone, Piatek, Suso

Giacomo Bonaventura is the only injury problem facing Gennaro Gattuso's team heading into the big game, while they have no suspensions.

Potential AC Milan starting XI: Donnarumma, Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez, Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta, Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu.

Position Inter squad Goalkeepers Handanovic, Padelli, Berni Defenders Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Ranocchia, Asamoa, Soares, Miranda, Dalbert, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar Midfielders Gagliardini, Vecino, Nainggolan, Joao Mario, Valero, Perisic, Brozovic Forwards Icardi, Martinez, Balde, Politano, Candreva

Mauro Icardi is unlikely to feature as his absence from the team continues following his loss of the captaincy, while Radja Nainggolan and Sime Vrsaljko are still out of action.

Miranda will miss the derby after suffering an injury last week against .

Potential Inter starting XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, De Vrij, Asamoah, Brozovic, Vecino, Politano, Joao Mario, Perisic, Martinez.

Betting & Match Odds

AC Milan are the favourites to take the three points and are priced at 29/20 with bet365. Inter are available at 11/5 while a draw is 21/10.

Match Preview

After crashing out of the Europa League with a home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, Luciano Spalletti's Inter will be determined to bounce back when they take on their local rivals.

The Nerazzurri have won just one of their last five matches, putting their chances of finishing in a Champions League spot this season in danger.

The continued absence of striker and former captain Mauro Icardi weighs heavily on Spalletti's shoulders, who needs a strong display against their city neighbours.

Spalletti was ashamed of his team's performance in midweek after their capitulation against Frankfurt, saying: "We lacked a bit of everything. We lost balance immediately and made some mistakes for the opener, then got irritable and lost even more balance.

"It became a very difficult game. If you don't clear your lines first, or make rough passes, everything becomes an open ball to challenge for. If you treat it with more quality, it's within your control.

"Even when moving the ball between spaces, we never created anything of note. The early goal just cranked up the tension and made us feel as if there was no chance. We lost it straight away.

"We had plenty of time to deal with the situation intelligently. Instead, we were immediately frenetic and chaotic, trying to force the ball through with individual moves rather than as a team."

Inter emerged triumphant from the last clash between these sides when they ended their fierce rivals' nine-game unbeaten run, but the Rossoneri will feel they can enhance their hopes of a top four finish.

But Gennaro Gattuso's team are in fine form lately as they remain unbeaten in their last 10 games, seeing them move a point ahead of Inter in the Serie A table.

Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has been leading the charge since his arrival from in January, scoring eight times in nine games for his new side.

The 23-year-old will be aiming to continue his incredible scoring run as he looks to stay in the fight with Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabio Quagliarella to be the league's top scorer.