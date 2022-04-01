AC Milan launch unique blended fourth shirt - love it or hate it?

AC Milan pride themselves on being one of the most stylish outfits in world football, with the Italian city from which the Rossoneri hail renowned throughout the world as being a Mecca for fashionistas and shopaholics.

The Serie A heavyweights are seeking to ensure that they continue to make an impact on the field this season, as they lead a keenly-contested title race, and want to look the part in pursuit of more major honours.

Within that, a bold new fourth kit design has been released in partnership with PUMA and Italian streetwear label NEMEN.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Milan claim that their latest offering, which incorporates the club’s iconic red and black stripes and will be debuted by the club’s women’s team on April 3 and by the men against Bologna on April 4, “embraces the energy and fashion integral in modern football culture to create something truly unique.”

It is certainly different, but what do supporters and football aficionados make of the design? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below 👇