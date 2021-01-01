AC Milan in advanced talks for Tomori as Thiago Silva set to sign one-year Chelsea extension

Serie A giants are eager to keep a loan star on their books, while another centre-half at Stamford Bridge is set to stay in west London

AC Milan are in advanced talks with Chelsea regarding a permanent deal for Fikayo Tomori, Goal has learned, while the Rossoneri are also asking about Valentino Livramento.

An England international defender that has come through the academy ranks at Stamford Bridge spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at San Siro.

Tomori did enough across 22 appearances to convince the Rossoneri that he is worth keeping around , with another deal now being sought.

What are the terms of the transfer?

Chelsea included a purchase option for Milan in the loan agreement that was struck back in January.

Serie A heavyweights were made aware that it would cost them £26 million ($37m) to keep the 23-year-old in Italy.

The Rossoneri would like to lower that asking price, or pay in full over a series of instalments.

Said discussions have been delaying a definitive decision being made, with talks still ongoing.

Alternative options

While Tomori remains Milan's priority, having already seen what he is capable of, alternative options are being explored.

Questions have been asked of whether Chelsea would be willing to part with highly-rated teenager Livramento.

The Blues are reluctant to sanction such a deal after seeing a promising 18-year-old scoop their academy Player of the Year award in 2020-21.

A versatile performer that can operate anywhere down the right flank does, however, see his path to the first-team in west London blocked by Reece James.

Tariq Lamptey left Chelsea for Brighton after finding opportunities hard to come by and Livramento faces a similar future poser.

A number of clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation, with permanent deals and loan arrangements potentially in the pipeline as a hot prospect enters the final year of his current contract.

Any other business?

Chelsea are well-stocked for defenders at present, although deals are expiring for some.

Kurt Zouma is among those to be mulling over his options, with the France international still struggling to nail down a regular starting berth.

He is willing to listen to offers, but will not be pushing for the exits just yet as he gears up for European Championship duty with his country.

Thiago Silva is among those to have kept Zouma out of Thomas Tuchel side at times this season, and the experienced Brazilian appears set to stick around.

His initial 12-month deal is coming to a close, but another year is expected to be put to a 36-year-old who helped the Blues to a top-four finish and Champions League glory during his debut campaign in England.

